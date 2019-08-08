The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Thursday unanimously rejected the Indian move to divide and abolish the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by revoking Article 370 of its constitution and reaffirm to resist its rule in the state

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK ) Legislative Assembly Thursday unanimously rejected the Indian move to divide and abolish the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by revoking Article 370 of its constitution and reaffirm to resist its rule in the state.

The special session presided over by Speaker Shah Ghulam Qader discussed the situation arising out of the India's surprising act and adopted a joint resolution moved by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider calling upon the United Nations and the world capitals to intervene in the matter for saving the blood shed in the valley.

The LA observes that none of the Kashmiris would accept the undemocratic and unlawful act by the Indian government in a bid to change the demographic composition of the former princely state so as to consolidate its forcible occupation on the land and feared worst type of genocides after a severe reaction of the move would erupt in the valley.

The house demanded the United Nations to send a fact finding mission in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) to analyse the situation on ground as all the means of communication including media, internet, telephone and others, had been suspended and no news was coming out from there.

The assembly suggested the Government of Pakistan to immediately take the issue in the UN Security Council and other forums to avoid a catastrophe in the region in consequence of the Indian act.

Different resolutions were moved by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Muslim Conference head Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, Leader of Opposition Chaudhry Yaseen and Jammat-e-Islami head Abdul Rasheed Turabi. However, the house unanimously adopted a joint draft moved by Haider.

Meanwhile, protest rallies and demonstrations against Indian act continued on fourth consecutive day in different cities and towns of Azad Kashmir by political parties, traders and other organizations showing anger against the blatant Indian act.

Students of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) staged a protest rally from Burhan Wani chouk to UN military observer's office to condemn the Indian move and express solidarity with the struggling people of IoK.

Later in the evening, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Saraj Ul Haq led a rally at Upper Ada in the heart of the city to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Haq condemned Indian move saying it was a blatant violation of UN chatter, International law and even India's own constitution and called upon the world community to take a serious cognizance of the issue.

He said the people of Pakistan would go to any extent for the freedom struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and would never let any government to compromise on the issue.