AJK begins brisk preparations for enthusiastic celebration of independence Day of Pakistan.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Brisk Preparations have begun to celebrate the historic day of August Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm, traditional zeal and fervor in Mirpur district besides other parts of AJK

Elaborated programs were being chalked out to celebrate the day, the fabulous icon in the history of the emergence of separate homeland from the Muslims of the sub continent this day of August 14th in 1947, under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organisations including the workers of Pakistan movement and Kashmir Freedom movement in different parts of the district.

Speakers at ceremony would highlight the importance of the day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches and translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan � the Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respect.

In Mirpur National Events Organizing Committee sources told this Correspondent here Friday that all necessary arrangements were being given final touches to observe the day throughout the district with traditional zeal and fervour.

National flag hoisting ceremonies under the auspices of private and public sector organisations will be hall mark of the day when national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the historic day.

In AJK capital city, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President House where AJK President will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK In Mirpur, the special national flag hoisting ceremony will be hosted at Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14 morning where AJK minister for sports and Culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, when contacted, told APP here on Friday that final touches are being given to the colourful programs to celebrate the Independence day of Pakistan in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli district with traditional zeal and fervor and in a befitting manner.

Heads of all concerned nation-building institutions attended a meeting held to share the schedule of the special programs including the national flag hoisting ceremonies to be held under the auspices of various public-sector functionaries besides various public representative organisations and the general population as a whole with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The colorful lights will be illuminated on all private and public buildings as a sign of jubilation to observe the day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically and religiously and in all other respect.

Meanwhile reports reaching here Friday from across the line of control revealed that in spite of extra ordinary security measures coupled with severe restrictions and ban on gatherings, imposed by the Indian occupation forces as all previous years, people in the occupied Jammu Kashmir, particularly in the Muslim-dominated Kashmir valley and several parts of the Jammu region, have started brisk preparations to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with great enthusiasm and in a befitting manner to reiterate their fullest solidarity and love with Pakistan since they consider Islamic Republic of Pakistan their sole destination in all respect.

Despite heavy restrictions devised by the Indian occupation forces in Indian held Jammu Kashmir, people in the occupier state will also hoist Pakistan's national flag atop their houses to reiterate their deep-rooted love and affection for Pakistan , the report revealed.