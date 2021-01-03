AJK begins brisk preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as all social, political and human rights organizations across the state have kicked off brisk preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 to reiterate full solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed with the renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their legitimate right to self determination, being denied by India for the last 73 years at the might of her over a million of occupational military forces.

India is keeping a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her unlawful and forced occupation since October 27, 1947 against the aspirations of the people of the state.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir adequate arrangements were being made to commemorate the day with traditional zeal and fervor and with the renewal of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue their struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self determination through getting the motherland liberated from the Indian clutches.

Mirpur and adjoining Jhelum District Authorities are actively preparing to be engaged to formulate a joint colorful program to be held at Mangla Bridge, gateway to this part of Jammu & Kashmir state on February 5, where a human chain by the people of Pakistan and AJK will be the hallmark of the day.

People and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of Kashmir but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the motherland from the Indian manacles.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Besides mass rallies, symposium, walk-for-peace, conventions, meetings and speech declamations, a unique ceremony at all the six bridges, linking Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir where a human chain comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris to convey solidarity with each other, will be the hallmark of the day-long events everywhere to observe the Day in an apposite mode.

While commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, Raja Sikander Khan, Chairman of the UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council said that the Kashmir liberation movement was in full momentum in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He added that the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day had always marked an impact on the liberation movement, by giving it fresh impetus".

Chairing a joint meeting of the members of AJK chapter of his organization and eminent icons of the local civil society including local members of his organization here on Saturday to give final shape to the observance of the Kashmir solidarity day in the district, Raja Sikander Khan, currently on official visit of Pakistan and AJK said that the February 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day had a great significance as the solidarity of people of Pakistan with IIOJK people would convey a new message of dedication and commitment to the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian bondage continuing for the last over 73 years.

The GPKSC chairman pointed out that finally India shall have to get out of IIOJK. He said that it was crystal clear that destiny of Kashmir lie in its freedom and in an end to Indian usurpation and forcible occupation of the state.

The GPKSC meeting gave final shape to the Kashmir solidarity day programs through hectic participation of the local business community besides all other segments of the civil society.