AJK begins brisk preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) : The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as all social, political and human rights organizations across the state have kicked off brisk preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 to reiterate full solidarity with to the people.

"In AJK, masses from all segments of the civil society are actively engaged to chalk out elaborate programs to re-pledge their solidarity with the people of Pakistan in a dignified manner on Kashmir Solidarity Day", organizers said.

This year, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, last year sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The bleeding occupied valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day is one of the occasions of significance in Kashmir which is celebrated every year to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self determination", said Sardar Amjad Yousaf, renowned Kashmiri human rights activist and Executive Director of the human rights Kashmiri out-fir the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

Talking to APP over telephone on Friday, he said that the day is most valuable for the Kashmiri people inhibiting either side of the line of control and rest of the world.

Amjad Yousaf said that the Kashmir Solidarity was the day in the life of Kashmirs which was known as the land of beauty. He said that the day was being celebrated by the Pakistani nation and the government as well as in Azad Jammu Kashmir to renew the bondage of long and deep rooted love and affection by the people and the government of Pakistan which they have for their brethren of Jammu & Kashmir by extending all possible moral political and diplomatic support to their indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches, he added.