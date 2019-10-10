AJK begins preparations to celebrate 72nd Founding Day of JK govt on October 24

Brisk preparations have been started to celebrate the 72nd founding day of Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir on October 24 in a befitting manner with the renewal pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till its logical end, besides to lend all of due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Brisk preparations have been started to celebrate the 72nd founding day of Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir on October 24 in a befitting manner with the renewal pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till its logical end, besides to lend all of due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory, official sources said.

This year the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act of August 5, this year, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir, which determine the grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.

The Founding Day of Azad Jammu Kashmir government is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 72 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Highlighting the programmes scheduled for simple celebrations to observe the day in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, official sources told APP here on Thursday that special ceremonies would be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with simplicity. Speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides 'fateh' will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement.

Since the Kashmiris struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reached at its climax amidst the pro-freedom and anti-India street agitation across the occupied Jammu and Kashmir state (for past 67 days on Thursday) and the reign of state terrorism unleashed by the Indian occupational forces for the last 71 years, the government in the liberated territory (AJK) was being prepared for chalking out special programmes to observe the day.

AJK government's founding day anniversary will be observed with prime focus on elaborating the due role of this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at international level besides to reiterated complete solidarity with the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the strength and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who (Kashmiris) had linked their destiny with it, the day they raised their voice against the India-backed Dogra regime over seven decades ago. It will be followed by rallies in various parts of AJK being organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.

In Mirpur special ceremonies to observe the Foundation Day of AJK government will be held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations under the fold of the National Events Organising Committee on October 24 across AJK.

The ceremonies will be hosted in most impressive manner to mark the founding day of the AJK government, established on October 24, 1947. Besides social and political workers and government employees people from all sections of the society will attend.

According to the organizers, special meetings including seminars and symposia will the hallmark of the founding day of AJK being observed throughout the liberated territory with deep sympathies with their brethren on the other side of the Line of Control renewing the pledge to achieve the right to self-determination at all costs. Through these ceremonies, Kashmiris will once again tell the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed on the innocent Kashmiris in the locked down occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupational forces are brought to a permanent end.

"They will reiterate that the true spirit of the establishment of Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir with the renewal of the pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in occupied Jammu Kashmir freedom from the Indian tyrannical rule", organizers said while unveiling the scheduled elaborated programs.