AJK Begins Preparations To Celebrate 73rd Founding Day Of The Emergence Of AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

AJK begins preparations to celebrate 73rd Founding Day of the Emergence of AJK

Brisk preparations have begun to celebrate 73RD founding day of Azad Kashmir government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24 in a befitting manner

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Brisk preparations have begun to celebrate 73RD founding day of Azad Kashmir government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24 in a befitting manner.

The anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India enforced unlawful act of August 5, last year scrapping the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Founding Day of Azad Jammu Kashmir government is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 73 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Highlighting the programs scheduled for simple celebrations to observe the day in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Vice Chairman National Events Organizing Committee � ADC (G) Mirpur Ch. Haq Nawaz told APP here on Tuesday that special ceremonies will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with simplicity.

Speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day.

Besides 'Fateh' will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement.

AJK government's founding day will be observed with prime focus to elaborate the due role of this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at international level besides to reiterated complete solidarity with the people of the occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who (Kashmiris) had attached their destiny with it, the day they raised their voice against the India-backed dogra regime over seven decades ago. It will be followed by rallies in various parts of AJK being organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.

