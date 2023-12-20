Open Menu

AJK Begins Preparations To Celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's Birthday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 10:54 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Dec, 2023) In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, brisk preparations have begun to celebrate the 147th birthday of the founder of Pakistan – Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 with due solemnity and reverence.

Elaborated programmes are being chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK to pay rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam.

“In Mirpur, major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to father of the nation will be held under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political organization to pay rich tributes to father of the nation for his life-time services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent – Pakistan”, NEOC sources told this scribe here on Wednesday.

A grand Quaid’s birthday cake will be cut in the special ceremony to mark the birth anniversary.

Local traders body – Mutthida Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan Mirpur district has announced to celebrate birthday of the father of the nation with zeal and zest.

Similar special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam will be held in all district and tehsil headquarters of AJK under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations to celebrate this day.

Speakers including various social, political a d trade union leaders leading scholars, lawyers and senior journalists will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his vibrant political life, ideas and achievements – which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

