AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment in different fields: President Sultan

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday said that AJK offers huge opportunities for investment in different sectors.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of business community.

Referring to the region's favourable climate and investment-friendly environment, the president said that the private sector can invest in various sectors of AJK, besides it's natural resources has huge human resources.

The president said, "About 1.5 million people from AJK working in Europe, middle East and North America."

He said there was no law and order problem in Azad Jammu Kashmir while the literacy rate was higher than in other provinces of Pakistan.

He said that the proposed gigantic triple M plan of Muzaffarabad, Mansehra and Mirpur motorway and Dry port in the lake view city would further increase the scope of investment in the region.

President Sultan said that some of the key sectors for investment in the State included hydel power generation, tourism, minerals, IT and small-scale industries.

He assured the investors that they would be provided with all support and facilities at the government level.

He said that the AJK has the potential to produce nine thousand megawatts while at present about 2500 megawatts of electricity are being generated from different power projects.

"Azad Kashmir also has immense potential in tourism. we have lush green forests, meadows and captivating snow-clad peaks in the north and Mangala Lake at Mirpur in the south, which is good for water sports", the president said, adding that AJK also has ample investment opportunities in the minerals and IT sectors.

Leader of the delegation MCCI President Sabir Shah on this occasion paid tribute to Barrister Chaudhry for his efforts to highlight the need for early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue on the international front.