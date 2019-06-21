AJK budget is peoples-friendly, deficit-free: AJK Legislature resumes the budget debate

Participating in the debate on new fiscal year 2019-2020 AJK budget in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly which met on Friday, law maker from the treasury benches Nasima Wani asserted that it was a deficit-free budget

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Participating in the debate on new fiscal year 2019-2020 AJK budget in Azad Jammu Kashmir ( AJK ) Legislative Assembly which met on Friday, law maker from the treasury benches Nasima Wani asserted that it was a deficit-free budget

She said that the budget envisaged various healthy steps for the speedy uplift of education, health and agriculture sectors besides the women development in the state.

The AJK legislative assembly met in the State's metropolis on Friday with speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair.

Wani informed the house that the state government had earmarked adequate funds for education and health. She said our literacy rate was better than all the provinces of the country. Reasonable funds were set aside for emergency services in hospitals.

She said we can not make a significant progress without participation of women. She was of the view that more funds should be allocated for media which was our 4th pillar. She said proper attention should be paid to mineral department which could be one of good income generating sources of the State. The MLA demanded for free education for the children of Kashmiri refugees.

Participating in the budget debate MLA from AJK JI Abdur Rashid Turabi said that in view of Pakistan's economic situation we were concerned that our budget would be affected but owing to remarkable efforts of the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Finance Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi the AJK development budget was retained.

He said consultation process with all stakeholders by PM on budget produced good results. He said growth and development and success of Kashmir liberation struggle reflect our aspirations.

Turabi, however, observed that it was sad to note there was no reflection of liberation struggle in the next budget.

"There was neither any documentary record nor any update on a website on Kashmir liberation struggle", he underlined.

Turabi proposed that there should be a government spokesman who should invite national and international media to brief about the current level of the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. He gave score of other suggestions to the government for next fiscal year's budget.

While opening the budget debate in the House leader of the opposition in the legislature Ch. Muhammad Yasin said that opposition supported good works of the AJK government but at the same time he criticized alleging that it (AJK government) was not doing well. He asserted that during PPP-led government in Pakistan all the opposition members were given development funds on equilibrium. "We followed this tradition during PM Ch. Majeed-led government in AJK, he added.

Minister for Small Industries Ch. Shahzad Mehmood while taking part in the budget debate said it was one of the best budgets under the circumstances. He recounted measures like introduction of NTS, restructuring of PSC to provide jobs to the youth on merit.

MLA Ms. Faiza Imtiaz appreciated the step of setting up of funds for affected people of LoC. She said a hefty amount of 400 million had been set aside for holding local body elections in the State. She congratulated the PM for development budget which had been doubled.

She lauded steps like free health and free emergency services in hospitals. However, she said more facilities are required in public hospitals. She demanded for setting up of women police desk in police stations. She said better health care facilities should be provided to people of far flung and remote areas of the State. She also underscored the need of setting up sewerage plant in Muzaffarabad.