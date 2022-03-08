UrduPoint.com

AJK Business Community Can Unleash Its True Potential Through E-commerce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 02:13 PM

AJK business community can unleash its true potential through E-commerce

"The policy advocacy skill is an essential component of business leadership as it empowers people to create consensus-based solutions to complex issues", said Faisal Manzoor, President Mirpur (AJK) Chamber of Commerce and Industry

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 08 (APP) ::"The policy advocacy skill is an essential component of business leadership as it empowers people to create consensus-based solutions to complex issues", said Faisal Manzoor, President Mirpur (AJK) Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Such skills also enhance the ability of the business leaders to present their cases in a non-violent and structured manner before authorities and their Constituencies", he added while addressing a policy advocacy workshop organized by the Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) in collaboration with the Mirpur AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry here Tuesday.

The participants of the workshop including sitting and former office holders of the chamber and key business leaders shared their views and underlined the need to conduct more training sessions to enhance the trade union representatives' negotiation and policy advocacy skills.

The business community has suffered the most during the Covid-19 lockdowns but no concrete steps have been taken by the Government of AJK to support it, Faisal Manzoor said. He suggested that the AJK Government should provide special incentives to the members of the business community while they are trying to recoup themselves for their losses.

In a detailed presentation, Kashmir born Dr. Waqas Kausar, Head of Public Policy Department, NUML University, Islamabad, said that the business community needs to explore more economic opportunities in the non-traditional sectors such as e-commerce and digital world as due to Covid-19 pandemic businesses have largely moved from in-person shopping to the digital world.

He also emphasized that the leaders of the AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry should increase their interaction with other small businessmen all across Azad Jammu Kashmir and educate them about the emerging opportunities in the sector of tourism and hospitality.

Speakers representing corporate sector, academia, media information technology including Faisal Latif, a renowned IT and E-commerce Expert, independent analyst and writer Ershad Mahmood, Vice President MCCI Mirpur Malik Azhar, ex SVP AJKCCI Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan, senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao and others said that the business community needs to equip itself with the latest technology and focus more on E-market in order to benefit from the global market.

"The government must provide assistance and training to the business community to unleash its true potential through E-commerce, Faisal Latif strongly suggested.

In this background, he underlines the significance of the policy advocacy skills to convince the government and respective departments to pay heed to the chambers' demands.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Technology Business Jammu Mirpur Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market Commerce Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Deadly floods continue to batter Australia's east

Deadly floods continue to batter Australia's east

30 seconds ago
 Women empowerment key to better Fiji: PM

Women empowerment key to better Fiji: PM

31 seconds ago
 Women playing vital role in all segments of societ ..

Women playing vital role in all segments of society: Secretary information Shahe ..

33 seconds ago
 Iran says puts new military satellite in orbit

Iran says puts new military satellite in orbit

34 seconds ago
 PM vows to continue fight against corrupt mafia

PM vows to continue fight against corrupt mafia

35 minutes ago
 European equities extend losses at open

European equities extend losses at open

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>