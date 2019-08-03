UrduPoint.com
AJK Business Community Elder Hails President Trumps Offer Of Mediation On Kashmir

Sat 03rd August 2019

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Welcoming the repeated offer of mediation on Kashmir by the US President, AJK business community leader and President of Mirpur-based Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ittehad group Chaudhry Mahmood urged upon both of the countries especially India to avail the opportunity for a peaceful settlement of the much-lingering Kashmir issue through the 3rd party involvement.

Addressing a congregation of the members of his organization Mahmood termed Trumps repeated offer of mediation a good omen towards the settlement of the much-delayed global issue of Kashmir through peaceful manner.

He urged upon the international community to perform its due role for the settlement of Kashmir issue.

Describing Trumps offer of mediation and arbitration timely and harmonious to the need of the current regional and international situation, Mahmood called upon the international community to move ahead to perform , for the settlement of Kashmir issue for ensuring the early grant of the birth right of self determination under the spirit of international norms and commitments.

Expressing grave concern over increased human rights abuses in the Indian-held Jammu 7 Kashmir, the Kashmiri business community elder urged the freedom and human rights loving comity of nation to get India stopped the reign of state terrorism and human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

