UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Cabinet Condemns Unprovoked Indian Aggression At LoC:

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

AJK cabinet condemns unprovoked Indian aggression at LoC:

Ruling party's central executive committee (CEC)Saturday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian aggression at the Line of Control in AJK besides massive killing of innocent Kashmiris by occupational Indian forces in IIOJK to crush the indigenous freedom struggle for securing their fundamental right to self determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) : Ruling party's central executive committee (CEC)Saturday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian aggression at the Line of Control in AJK besides massive killing of innocent Kashmiris by occupational Indian forces in IIOJK to crush the indigenous freedom struggle for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions the meeting, held in the state capital town on Saturday with Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan was in the chair, fully supported the grant of political and human rights to people of Gilgit Baltistan and made it clear that it should not affect the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue.

The resolution called for conducting free, fair and an impartial legislative Assembly election in Gilgit Baltistan without any foreign intervention.

The committee strongly denounced the Indian government's illegal and immoral actions on 5th august 2019 and issuance of domicile certificates to the non state actors to change the demography of the state.

The resolution urged upon the Pakistan government to intensify its diplomatic campaign to apprise the world community about the gruesome human rights violations and reign of terror let loose by the Indian forces to crush the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The resolutions expressed full confidence in the leader ship of Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, also President of the ruling party of AJK.

Addressing the meeting AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted that his government had taken revolutionary steps for the wellbeing of the people of the state and ensured the judicious distribution of the developmental funds to every districts of the state.

He said developmental projects were completed in view of the requirements of the people and ensured timely completion of the projects to reach the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

Haider said the government had fulfilled its commitments made with the people as a result of which the state is now at the road of progress and development.

The meeting was attended among others, by the AJK cabinet Ministers, members of the parliamentary committee and central leaders

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Road Jammu Man Gilgit Baltistan Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Afghan Security Forces Free 43 Servicemen, Civilia ..

18 seconds ago

Punjab University marks world mental health day

20 seconds ago

Imran gets on the nerves of opposition parties: Sh ..

22 seconds ago

Recent women's French Open champions

23 seconds ago

Natural beauty of Hunza GB and Chitral stuns Briti ..

26 seconds ago

China joins global effort to ensure COVID vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.