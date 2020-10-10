AJK cabinet condemns unprovoked Indian aggression at LoC:

Ruling party's central executive committee (CEC)Saturday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian aggression at the Line of Control in AJK besides massive killing of innocent Kashmiris by occupational Indian forces in IIOJK to crush the indigenous freedom struggle for securing their fundamental right to self determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) : Ruling party's central executive committee (CEC)Saturday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian aggression at the Line of Control in AJK besides massive killing of innocent Kashmiris by occupational Indian forces in IIOJK to crush the indigenous freedom struggle for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions the meeting, held in the state capital town on Saturday with Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan was in the chair, fully supported the grant of political and human rights to people of Gilgit Baltistan and made it clear that it should not affect the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue.

The resolution called for conducting free, fair and an impartial legislative Assembly election in Gilgit Baltistan without any foreign intervention.

The committee strongly denounced the Indian government's illegal and immoral actions on 5th august 2019 and issuance of domicile certificates to the non state actors to change the demography of the state.

The resolution urged upon the Pakistan government to intensify its diplomatic campaign to apprise the world community about the gruesome human rights violations and reign of terror let loose by the Indian forces to crush the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The resolutions expressed full confidence in the leader ship of Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, also President of the ruling party of AJK.

Addressing the meeting AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted that his government had taken revolutionary steps for the wellbeing of the people of the state and ensured the judicious distribution of the developmental funds to every districts of the state.

He said developmental projects were completed in view of the requirements of the people and ensured timely completion of the projects to reach the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

Haider said the government had fulfilled its commitments made with the people as a result of which the state is now at the road of progress and development.

The meeting was attended among others, by the AJK cabinet Ministers, members of the parliamentary committee and central leaders