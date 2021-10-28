AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees regularization act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The 3rd meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet was held here on Thursday, with Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in chair and was attended by all the members of the cabinet, advisors, special assistants of Prime Minister, secretaries to the government and heads of departments. The cabinet decided to repeal the law regularizing more than 4000 contract and ad hoc employees by the previous government.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed his government's resolve to hold local bodies election before June next year to transfer power at gross root level.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan special emphasis would be given for the development of Tourism and for this purpose a network of infrastructure would be completed .

He said pace of developmental activities in the region would be accelerated with a special package of 500 billion rupees promised by the Federal government.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan was taking keen interest in the development of Azad Kashmir and taking practical steps to fulfill the requirements of the people and to turn region into a developed one.

He said the government would launch a skill development program to impart technical training to the educated youth to overcome unemployment.

The prime minister underlined the need for the completion of developmental projects within the specified time to save the government's funds and to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

He said the government would not compromise on the quality of the work and added that the Prime Minister Implementation commission would be given more powers to check the quality of work and implement the directions of the government.

He said some decisions taken by the previous government in their last days of their tenure of government had created problems for the new government.