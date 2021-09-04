UrduPoint.com

AJK Cabinet Pays Glowing Tributes To Hero Of Freedom Struggle Syed Ali Shah Gillani

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :AJK cabinet in its special Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi here on Saturday paid glowing tributes to Ex Chairman All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Shah Gillani for his prolong and relentless freedom struggle and his meritorious sacrifices for continuation of freedom struggle against heinous Indian subjugation and forcible occupation on IHK.

The Meeting was attended by cabinet Members, AJK Chief Secretary, Secretaries of the government and others concerned.

The cabinet fully paid rich tributes to Gillani and strongly condemned the Indian occupied forces for desecration of his mortal , forcible burial in the darkness and staying away the Kashmiri people to attend the funeral rites by imposing curfew.

The cabinet also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for raising strong voice on international forums in highlighting Kashmir dispute and unveiling Indian Secularism and its terrible face under the cover of so called democratic country.

AJK cabinet while paying highly tributes to late APHC leader also adopted several resolutions against the funeral restrictions, desecration of mortal, imposition of curfew and human rights abuses by Indian occupied forces in IOK.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Naizi while addressing the House said the legendary leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani devoted his whole life for the freedom struggle of Kashmir and the rights of the Kashmiri people and faced detention, torture. Siege and search operations at the hands of Indian troops for last three decades but Indian regime could not broke his will and determination, he said added.

He said the death of Syed Ali Gillani was a great loss for Kashmir people and the freedom movement and his departure left vacuum for long to the freedom struggle.

PM observed that desecration of mortal, beating of the deceased family and funeral restrictions was a stigma on Indian hollow secularism and sheer violation of human rights. He said the world community should open its eyes and witness the Indian tyrant acts.

The Premier was of the view that Kashmiri nation lost a valiant leader in shape of Syed Ali Gillani and a chapter of a freedom movement has been closed but his legacy will remain intact as he breath blow the spirit of freedom struggle among the new generation.

