AJK Cabinet Remembers Syed Ali Gillani With Rich Tributes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 09:02 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet, in its special meeting on Saturday paid homage to distinguished elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader and former Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gillani

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet met in AJK state metropolis with AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the chair.

The cabinet Strongly condemned the brutal act of snatching and dishonoring his dead body by the Indian forces and restrictions imposed on his burial in a tight military siege and imposition of curfew to stop the people to attend his funeral. The cabinet highly appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for effectively projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Addressing the cabinet The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Gillani and said that late leader had devoted his whole life for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and protected of the rights of the Kashmiri people and added that his death is an irreparable loss to the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said he was the true voice of the Kashmiri people and iconic leader of the liberation movement .He said the late Syed Ali Gillani had suffered incarceration and tortured by the Indian occupation forces and remained committed to the cause of the Kashmir liberation movement.

The Prime Minister said that India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination. He said India despite using all means of repressions has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities and massive human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The resolution also condemned the killings of 11 Kashmiri by the Indian forces in a fake encounter and reiterated government resolve to channelize all resources for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and turn the state in to a real base camp of the freedom movement.

