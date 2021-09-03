AJK Cabinet to pay glorious tributes to Syed Ali Gillani in its Special session Sept. 4

Newly formed Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government is all set to meet on Saturday

It will be special sitting of the AJK Cabinet being held for the first time since its inception, in the committee room of the Prime Minister Secretariat in the State metropolis.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi will chair the meeting.

The cabinet will pay homage to the Illustrious distinguished supremo of Kashmir liberation movement, Syed Ali Gillani for his life time meritorious services for liberation of motherland from Indian illegal occupation.