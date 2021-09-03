UrduPoint.com

AJK Cabinet To Pay Glorious Tributes To Syed Ali Gillani In Its Special Session Sept. 4

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:00 PM

AJK Cabinet to pay glorious tributes to Syed Ali Gillani in its Special session Sept. 4

Newly formed Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government is all set to meet on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :, Newly formed Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government is all set to meet on Saturday.

It will be special sitting of the AJK Cabinet being held for the first time since its inception, in the committee room of the Prime Minister Secretariat in the State metropolis.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi will chair the meeting.

The cabinet will pay homage to the Illustrious distinguished supremo of Kashmir liberation movement, Syed Ali Gillani for his life time meritorious services for liberation of motherland from Indian illegal occupation.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five ..

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five underperforming government en ..

2 hours ago
 Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

29 seconds ago
 FIFA pledges action after England players suffer r ..

FIFA pledges action after England players suffer racist abuse in Hungary

31 seconds ago
 US fines Kraft Heinz $62 mn on 'bogus' cost saving ..

US fines Kraft Heinz $62 mn on 'bogus' cost savings

35 seconds ago
 'Dune' brings galactic-scale blockbuster to Venice ..

'Dune' brings galactic-scale blockbuster to Venice

5 minutes ago
 AJK President calls special session of AJK legisla ..

AJK President calls special session of AJK legislative Assembly:

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.