MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet strongly rejected the Indian government 's unilateral move to change the demographic composition of the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir and demanded immediate settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions, the AJK cabinet, which met with the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair in Islamabad, strongly condemned the imposition of prolonged curfew, lockdown of the valley, communication blackout and worst Indian atrocities on the defenseless Kashmiris.

It declared that such Indian barbaric acts are against the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people, AJK government said in an official press statement issued on Friday evening.

A resolution demanded international community and global human rights bodies to take stock of Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris and exert pressure on India to immediately lift the curfew and restore communication network in the valley.

The cabinet meeting expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir and said that acute shortage of food and medicine could do a greater human tragedy.

The cabinet through a resolution termed Pakistan a lone lawyer of the Kashmiris and expressed profound gratitude to Pakistani nation, government and senate for extending political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris and observing number of events with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It urged the government of Pakistan to accelerate its efforts on diplomatic front.

Another resolution paid rich tribute to Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan for successfully advocating and effectively raising voice for the struggling Kashmiris during his recent US and Europe visits.

AJK cabinet also lauded the efforts of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis for highlighting Kashmir dispute in its true perspective at international forums.

The cabinet also paid tributes to the political parties and figures of Pakistan for visiting Muzaffarabad and expressing solidarity with the brethren Kashmiris.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet through another resolution lauded the professionalism of Pak Army and assured that whole Kashmiri nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The cabinet while expressing grave concern over the health of detained Hurriyat leader said that people of the liberated territory are standing with their oppressed brethren in this time of crisis and would not leave them alone in their just struggle.

AJK cabinet strongly condemned Indian unprovoked firing at Line of Control.

Meanwhile, cabinet made Quranic education mandatory and approved "The Holy Quran Act 2019. It also accorded approval to The AJ&K Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Act, 2019.

Later, the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir briefed the media about cabinet's decision.