AJK can be turned into engine of growth, productivity for region: Masood Khan

KOTLI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) The AJK President has said that the state government has sharply focused on good governance, rule of law and access to justice in order to transform the liberated territory into one of the most developed regions.

In a message read out at the conference titled "International Conference on Modern Trends in Social and Management Research" organized by University of Kotli here on Sunday, he said that the state government was heavily and rapidly investing in infrastructure development, hydro-power generation, quality education, universal access to health, tourism, industry and agriculture.

He said that it was our ambition to transform Azad Kashmir into an engine of growth and productivity for Pakistan and the entire region.

Sardar Masood Khan said Azad Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in the world. "It is part of the paradise on earth and Kotli is a nugget of a city nestled in the valleys and mountains," he added.

He said that Azad Kashmir has rich geographical landscapes. Snowcapped mountains, glaciers, rivers, natural springs, valleys and forests, flora and fauna and biodiversity – enrich and adorn our land. But, he maintained that the most precious asset we have is our people – strong, sturdy, resolute and talented. They are scaling new educational heights in the five public sector universities, scores of postgraduate colleges and a vast network of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

We have the highest educational score in the whole of Pakistan, he added.

The AJK president said that he was impressed by the wide range of themes of the conference encompassing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), sustainable development, e-commerce, marketing, micro-financing, banking, eco-tourism and hospitality in the liberated territory.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the Azad Kashmir universities have also started teaching new technologies such as machine learning, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing, Big Data and biotechnology. These technologies would help us attain leap-frog development and become part of the regional and international supply chains.

Addressing the students, the AJK president said that they were the architects of the future of Pakistan and the liberated territory. Therefore, they should build on and expand the knowledge they gather from this conference and play their part in making this world peaceful, secure and prosperous.

The conference was attended by delegates from all over the world including key speakers Patrick Hanks, Professor of Lexicography, UK, Ms Catherine, Enviro- Activist, South Africa, and Paul Hildebrand from Germany. Earlier, Vice-Chancellor the University of Kotli Dilnawaz Gardezi welcomed the delegates.