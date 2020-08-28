(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan reiterated AJK's peoples firms resolve on Friday that people and the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir could not remain oblivious from the prevailing deteriorating conditions of the people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) who had launched a vibrant struggle against unlawful and forced Indian rule.

"The people and government of AJK will continue their full support to the brethren in the IIOJK in their struggle for securing their fundamental right to self determination till the last drop of blood", he said while talking to his cabinet colleagues and a representative delegation of his ruling party in the Federal metropolis ", according to an AJK government's statement released to the media.

Farooq Haider pointed out that not only Muslim population of the IIOJK but other legitimate natives of the disputed state including Hindus, Pandits, Buddhist and followers of other religions had also rejected the August 5 last year illegal action of the fanatic Modi-led Indian government scrapping special status of the world-recognized disputed IIOJK.

He observed that the sinister Indian action had jeopardized the future generation of non-Kashmiris in the internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK State.

He said that the time had come that the IIOJK people, irrespective of religion, caste and creed should collectively move ahead to play their vital role for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian domination.

The AJK PM said that complete consensus and unity prevailed among the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on the Kashmir issue with grave concern over the massive human rights violations and killing of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of the Indian repressive occupational forces in the bleeding vale of IIOJK, he added.

Haider underlined that the current fanatic Indian ruling junta, under a planned conspiracy was engaged in to snatch the ancient Muslim identity of the Muslim-majority world-recognized disputed Jammu & Kashmir state and under the nefarious plan, have started the forces settlement of non state actors in the troubled IIOJK to materialize its nefarious designs absolutely against the will and aspirations of the people of the disputed occupied state.

He added that Jammu & Kashmir people had totally rejected the above forced and illegal move of the Indian government.