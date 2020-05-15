UrduPoint.com
AJK CDC Approves RS. 2406.5 Million Four Mega Developmental Projects In The State

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:19 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) on Friday approved over Rs. 2406.5 million four number of mega developmental projects.

The CDC meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and attended by the cabinet members concerned and government officials, including Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Development), an official statement issued by AJK government to the media here Friday evening said.

Those projects approved were relating to Physical Planning and Housing, Health, Communication and Works (C&W) sectors.

These included Completion of remaining work of Muzaffarabad water supply scheme, construction of District Headquarter Hospital Palandri, 200 beds General Hospital Rawalakot and up-gradation and blacktopping of Kahutta Khursheedabad road.

The CDC approved a scheme costing over Rs. 520 millions to complete the pending work of the Muzaffarabad water supply project under which 13 new pumping stations would be installed.

Addressing on the occasion, the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned authorities for timely completion of these public service projects.

He further directed to complete the water supply schemes of the capital city in stipulated time ensuring its quality so that facility of clean drinking water could be made available for the citizen.

The Prime Minister said due to bad planning of the previous government, Chak-Dhamni hospital Rawalakot couldn't be made functional uptil now. Under this approved project, the construction work on building would be completed to make the facility functional.

He said ongoing development process in the state was hampered due to COVID-19 but still have one and a half month to complete the tasks.

Raja Farooq Haider urged ministers and secretaries to double their efforts and ensure timely utilization development funds. "Strict monitoring of development projects must be ensured to complete these in transparent way and in stipulated time", he directed.

