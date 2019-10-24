AJK celebrates 72nd founding anniversary of AJ&K Govt

The 72nd founding anniversary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government was observed with national zeal and spirit across AJ& K and rest of the world with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the objectives of emergence of the AJK government most particularly the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : The 72nd founding anniversary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government was observed with national zeal and spirit across AJ& K and rest of the world with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the objectives of emergence of the AJK government most particularly the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

This year the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government was observed when India, through her August 5 this year shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.

October 24 is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 72 years ago in 1947 after the AJK territory was got liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Pakistan and AJK national flags hoisting ceremonies held at all district and tehsil headquarters were the hall mark of the founding day of AJK government to celebrate the historic day with traditional zeal and fervor.

Major national flag hoisting ceremonies to celebrate the anniversary of AJK government was held in the state's metropolis Thursday morning where President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan hoisted the AJK flag besides the national flag of Pakistan. AJK ministers, members of the AJK Legislative Assembly and AJKK Council, social and political workers, notables, government officials and the city elite attended the ceremonies.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion � who was also presented salute by a full-dressed contingent of AJK Police at the Shoukat Lines Police Ground in the State's capital city. The ceremony was largely attended by the people from all sections of the society besides elected representatives including AJK cabinet members and law makers, judges of top and subordinate judiciary, senior officials of the AJK govt.

lawyers, journalists and the city elite.

Similar special ceremonies were also held at all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with traditional zeal and fervor.

Earlier the day dawned with special prayers for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had linked their destiny with it, the day they initiated their voice against the Indian-backed dogra regime several decades ago, progress and prosperity of AJK and the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement. It was followed by rallies followed by Pakistan and AJK flags hoisting ceremonies in various parts of AJK organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.

Special meetings including seminars and symposia in all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad were also held to celebrate the founding day of AJK government.

Through these ceremonies, Kashmiris once again told the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed on the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces are brought to a permanent end. They reiterated that the true spirit of the establishment of Azad Jammu Kashmir will be achieved with a pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in occupied Jammu Kashmir freedom from tyrannical yoke.

Recalling the history of struggle for freedom in the state of Jammu and Kashmir speakers urged the free world to help the people of the Indian- part occupied the state seeking liberation from the Indian clutches and afford them opportunity to decide about their fate in line with the U.N resolutions on Kashmir.

The Kashmiris urged the United Nations to fulfill the global promise and implement its resolutions on Kashmir without any further delay paving a way for the solution of the long standing dispute of Kashmir through a free and fair plebiscite in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.