AJK celebrates Allama Iqbal 146th birth anniversary with zeal, fervor

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday celebrated the 146th birth anniversary of the poet and philosopher Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal with the renewal of the pledge to work shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani brethren to make the country a true forward-looking Muslim state and continue the struggle for the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination.

The world-fame poet of the east was born on November 9, 1877, in a middle-class family in Kashmiri Mohalla, an ancient central densely-populated locality of Sialkot city.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and for the freedom of all the Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine from unlawful Indian and Israeli forced occupation.

Various cultural, political and social organizations held meetings and seminars in various parts of the liberated territory to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century.

People from various parts of AJK including Mirpur visited the 'Mazaar-e-Iqbal' in Lahore and laid a wreath to pay homage to Poet of the East. They also offered Fateha and prayed for prosperity and solidarity of the country.

In Mirpur, the birth anniversary of the poet-philosopher was celebrated with zeal and fervor. The day was marked with a special ceremony hosted here Thursday morning in Mirpur (AJK) Main Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad School with its Principal Ayesha Imran Mirza in the chair. It was attended among others by the school students, parents, the Director of Administration Attique ul Amin Khan, Vice Principal Maria Atique and the academic and other staff members of the school.

The school children presented tableaus depicting Iqbal’s message to the young generation of Pakistan through his high caliber poetry with advise to the youth to emerge as the quality future architects of the live nation.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers including the seasoned academician and school’s principal Ayesha Imran Mirza, class ~6 student Miss Yumna Attique Khan and others said that the best way to pay rich tribute to the poet-philosopher is to follow and act upon the message he delivered through his poetry of high intellect and pen to our young and coming generations to raise to the sky high for emerging Pakistan as the sovereign, progressive, prosperous and developed nation.

An identical ceremony was also held jointly under the auspices of the Jammu and Kashmir Free Media Association and Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists to pay tribute to the vision of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal in addition to highlighting his life and services for an ideological Muslim state in this part of the world.

President JKUJ Hafiz Maqsood Mirza and convenor JKFMA Altaf Hameed Nizami presided over two separate sessions of the ceremony which was largely attended by the city elite besides various segments of the civil society including the intellect class who paid glorious tributes to the poet-philosopher who gave a high vision of the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the Sub-continent – the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The AJK state print and electronic media also brought out special supplements on this occasion. Several organizations, delegations and citizens paid rich tributes and offered Fateh for the departed soul of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the ceremonies.