AJK Chalks Out Flood Management Program

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:47 PM

An integrated flood management plan has been chalked out in Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur division especially for several other low-lying parts of Mirpur district, located at the periphery of the country's biggest Mangla dam reservoir, to encounter the impending flood ravages during the coming monsoon, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : An integrated flood management plan has been chalked out in Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur division especially for several other low-lying parts of Mirpur district, located at the periphery of the country's biggest Mangla dam reservoir, to encounter the impending flood ravages during the coming monsoon, official sources said.

In the wake of these precautionary measures being devised under phased program, a meeting of Mirpur divisional administration was held here Thursday with Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb in the chair.

The meeting was informed that all necessary precautionary measures have been taken to save the population of the low-lying areas, in all three districts of Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli especially the areas of Mirpur district located on the periphery of Mangla dam lake in from the impending flood havocs during the monsoon.

Addressing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb said that all the three district administrations have started taking necessary precautionary steps to deal with the impending flood situation during the rainy season. The Mirpur district administration has been directed to take various steps about the warning and water disposal systems in case of flood in the low lying areas close the Mangla dam reservoir.

The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb later told APP here Thursday that the population of the areas close to the rivers and seasonal nullhas have been warned by the administration of the impending floods with the advise to be ready to shift to the safer places by now along with their moveable properties including the cattle heads in case of any eventuality. Civil Defense and Rescue 1122 have also been put on alert to take quick steps about the safe evacuation plan to shift the marooned people from the impending flood-hit areas in the district, he said.

The Divisional Commissioner said that a comprehensive strategy plan has been inked to save the population in case of the flood disasters. It has also been decided to initiate various steps to save the population particularly of the areas falling in the maximum water level of 1242 feet on the banks of the Mangla lake besides those living along the Jhelum river banks in the district.

All the concerned nation-building departments in Mirpur division have been directed to take all necessary precautionary measures to deal with any eventuality during the rainy season.

The Divisional Commissioner has directed the Civil Defense Department to evolve an integrated strategy to evacuate the affected people to safer places in case of flood with the coordination of other flood relief agencies and the nation-building departments. The heads of all the concerned nation-building departments have also been advised to maintain a close liaison to each other to deal with any eventuality due to the impending flood situation during monsoon.

Highlighting the precautionary measures to encounter the flood havocs in the division, the Commissioner said that emergency system will be introduced in all the district and tehsil headquarters in the division to extend quick relief to the needy in case of flood. All the three district administrations, were fully alert and vigilant to encounter any untoward situation.

Local administration and police officers will conduct survey of the impending affected areas close to the banks of Mangla reservoir to improve the plan, time to time, to save the areas from the impending rampages of any catastrophic situation.

