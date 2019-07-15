UrduPoint.com
AJK Chief Justice Lauds Judicial Staffers Role For Ensuring Holding Of First Judicial Conference

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:33 PM

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Ch. Ibrahim Zia said recent holding of the first judicial conference under the auspices of the AJK Supreme Court in very distinguished manner was possible due to remarkable efforts of the judicial staffers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Ch. Ibrahim Zia said recent holding of the first judicial conference under the auspices of the AJK Supreme Court in very distinguished manner was possible due to remarkable efforts of the judicial staffers.

He expressed thanks on Monday to chairman management committee judges of the apex court including Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal as well as vice chairman AJK bar council Chaudhry Shakeel Zaman, president supreme court bar association Raja Inamullah Khan, president high court bar association Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan, president central bar association Raja Aftab Ahmed Khan, judges of high court and judges of lower judiciary.

He said every one played his role for the success of the judicial conference 2019. It was a maga event which was managed well. He also expressed thanks to chief judge Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan Syed Arshad Hussain Shah for gracing the conference with his presence.

The chief justice SC constituted a high level committee headed by Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal. It includes registrar SC Sheikh Rashid Majeed and secretary for CJ SC Khawaja Muhammad Shaukat.

The committee will select the personalities who rendered great services during the conference. These personalities would be given awards and appreciation certificates on October 7, 2019.

The CJ SC constituted another committee headed by research and reference officer Zahoor Iqbal Awan which would give a shape of a book to all the proceeding of the conference, research papers, recommendations and communique. The committee would comprise of research officers of SC.

The chief justice also directed head of committee that is responsible for compilation of annual judicial report, to hold meeting with registrar HC and secretary law to give final shape to annual report by the third week of august next.

