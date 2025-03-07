AJK Chief Justice Pays Courtesy Call On Chief Justice Of Pakistan
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the federal metropolis on Friday
The Chief Justice of AJK extended his heartfelt congratulations to Justice Yahya Afridi on assuming the country’s highest constitutional judicial office, says an official issued by PID AJK.
He expressed his best wishes for the success of his tenure in strengthening the rule of law and ensuring the effective dispensation of justice.Both dignitaries engaged in a constructive exchange of views on matters of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to judicial cooperation and institutional development.
On this occasion, Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan formally invited Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to attend the Azad Jammu & Kashmir International Judicial Conference, scheduled for May 10, 2025.
The conference will bring together legal experts, members of the judiciary, and scholars to discuss key legal and judicial issues, including the uniqueness of AJK’s judicial structure, the evolution of jurisprudence in AJK, and international laws relating to the Kashmir conflict, the official handout added.
