AJK Chief Secretary Lauds China's Vibrant Role In Speedy Uplift, Progress Of The State

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:55 PM

AJK Chief Secretary lauds China's vibrant role in speedy uplift, progress of the State

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Tuesday said that Chinese Engineers and other staff were engaged in a number of hydal power and other development projects in the liberated territory

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Tuesday said that Chinese Engineers and other staff were engaged in a number of hydal power and other development projects in the liberated territory.

During his visit to the China Engineering Camp at Chatter Kallas at the State's metropolis, he said security to the engineers and other staff members is the responsibility of the government.

The Chief Secretary said work on all projects executed by China will continue. He assured the staff to continue their work with full satisfaction.

Rana lauded the role of China which helped people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in critical time and hoped its support will continue in the days to come.

He said Pakistan is the second home of Chinese and our brotherly relation will strengthen with each passing day.

