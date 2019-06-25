UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Chief Secretary Visits LOC: Inquires About Well Being Of Local Population

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:17 PM

AJK Chief Secretary visits LOC: inquires about well being of local population

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Tuesday visited various areas close to this side of

MIRPIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Tuesday visited various areas close to this side of. The Line of Control in Jhelum Valley district of AJK to inquire about well being often local population, it was officially said.

Addressing an open Kacheri, he admitted that people living at LoC had been rendering sacrifices side by side the armed forces of the country. "We have been sleeping peacefully just because of their sacrifices," he acknowledged.

He assured people that their problems would be resolved on priority, an official handout issued Tuesday evening said.

The CS told the people living at LoC that their compensations would be complete by the end of the June.

Despite financial difficulties Federal government gave 12.6 percent more development funds during the current fiscal year which helped state government to give an additional package of 3 billion for the affected people of LoC, he added.

He said people would get better facilities of education, health, water and road infrastructure adding that safety bunkers would be constructed on priority for people living at LoC.

People of these areas are being included on priority in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and health card programme, he stated.

The chief secretary said he realized the problems being faced by the people at LoC.

He assured them that when he visits there, next time, he would have solution of their problems.

Rana during his visit examined various educational institutions and basic health centers in Jhelum Valley.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Chaudhry Imtiaz, director general Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, deputy commissioner Jhelum Valley Raja Imran Shaheen, and administrator district council Fareed Khan and other district officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Water Visit Road Jhelum Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Attorney General discusses cooperation with ..

6 minutes ago

Ghana President receives UAE official

6 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council marks International Day Agains ..

6 minutes ago

Russia-Bulgaria Interparliamentary Commission to M ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan lose to Bangladesh in South Asia regional ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Questions Safety of Russians Visiting Georg ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.