AJK Chief Secy Lauds Performance Of State Functionaries On Kashmir Day

Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:04 PM

AJK chief secy lauds performance of State functionaries on Kashmir Day

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday lauded the performance of all State functionaries in connection with the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the AJK's metropolis on Kashmir Solidarity Day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday lauded the performance of all State functionaries in connection with the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the AJK's metropolis on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He while appreciating the arrangements and coordination among the relevant government institutions including administration, police and others said the performance was reflective of their professional competencies, an official press statement said.

Mathar Niaz Rana congratulated these departments for discharging their assigned duties with commitment, dedication and professional approach.

