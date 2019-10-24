AJK citizens celebrate founding anniversary of AJK govt with renewed pledge

A ceremony was held in Mirpur to celebrate the 72nd founding anniversary of Azad Kashmir government, hosted by the citizens at Municipal Corporation Mirpur on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : A ceremony was held in Mirpur to celebrate the 72nd founding anniversary of Azad Kashmir government , hosted by the citizens at Municipal Corporation Mirpur on Thursday.

Deputy Commission Raja Tahir Imtiaz and Senior Superintendent Police Raja Irfan Salim hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the historic day of emergence of AJK government, 72 years ago this day in 1947.

The ceremony was attended among others by City Municipal Corporation Administrator Mirza Tahir Mahmood, District Administrator Abdul Maallick, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Riaz, Tehsildar Yasir Aftab Gardezi, Chief Officer Chaudhry Ghulam Yaseen, District Health Officer Dr Fida Hussain besides the city elite including Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Tariq Malik, Qaiser Butt, social and political workers, and government employees and people from all walks of life.

Expressing their views through the electronic media on this occasion dignitaries including President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ch. Javed Iqbal, President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran (Ittehad group) Ch. Mahmood Ahmed recalled that the Kashmiris were continuing their indigenous and historic struggle for freedom in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the liberation of the homeland from the long Indian subjugation.

Speakers urged upon the free world to help the people of the Indian-held part of the state seeking liberation from the Indian clutches and afford them opportunity to decide their future in line with the U.N resolutions on Kashmir.

They also highlighted the chapters of the history which make the state of Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan through historical, geographical, religious territorial and all other natural links.

They called upon United Nations besides the international community to fulfill its due obligations and global promise without any further delay paving way for the early solution of the long standing dispute of Kashmir to avert any nuclear conflict in the region between the two nuclear-armed arch rivals India and Pakistan.

Similar ceremonies held in different parts of Mirpur division including Kotli and Bhimbher districts, speakers reiterated that the true spirit of the establishment of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be achieved with a pledge to make the area prosperous not only to get their brethren in occupied Jammu and Kashmir freedom but also from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Earlier the day dawned with special prayers for the early the early end of the ongoing siege of curfew-clamped locked-down Indian held Jammu Kashmir valley for the past 81 days on Thursday.

People sought immediate intervention of the peace and human rights loving comity of nations the world over to get the caged people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir freed from the Indian shackles through exerting their almost diplomatic and moral pressure on New Delhi in the larger interest of saving humanity from the prevailing abuses and insult by 900,000 Indian occupying forces.

They prayed for the early liberation of Indian held Jammu and Kashmir, speedy progress and prosperity if Azad Jammu and Kashmir and for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had linked their destiny with it, the day they initiated their voice against the Indian-backed despotic dogra rule for over last eight decades.