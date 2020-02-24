AJK commemorates Kashmiri Women Resistance Day

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Monday commemorated Kashmiri Women Resistance Day with the renewal of the pledge that people of Jammu and Kashmir living either side of the line of control and rest of the world would resist and frustrate every nefarious step of India and its occupational forces in Indian held Jammu Kashmir state which cause the perpetuation of New Delhi's forced and unlawful hold of their motherland at the might of her military force

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Monday commemorated Kashmiri Women Resistance Day with the renewal of the pledge that people of Jammu and Kashmir living either side of the line of control and rest of the world would resist and frustrate every nefarious step of India and its occupational forces in Indian held Jammu Kashmir state which cause the perpetuation of New Delhi's forced and unlawful hold of their motherland at the might of her military force.

The Kashmiri Women Resistance Day particularly marked, as the black day, the 29th anniversary of Indian troops-sponsored the history's worst and most tragic mass rape incident of Kunan Poshpura in Indian occupied Kashmir valley, the armed Indian army soldiers molested the innocent Kashmiri women by storming and breaking into their houses at Kunan Poshpur locality midnight of February 23 and 24 in 1991 in the bleeding vale of Indian held Kashmir.

Major ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of this traffic incident of Kunan Poshpura incident of the molestation of Kashmiri women as the black day was hosted by the 'Youth Forum For Kashmir Organization' with the coordination of the Students Affairs Wing of the Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) at the main campus of the varsity here on Monday.

"The team Youth Forum for Kashmir is here today to commemorate the Konan Poshpora Mass Rape Devastation which occurred the unfortunate midnight of 23rd and 24th February 1991 for the Kashmiri women," said Maria Iqbal Tarana, Executive Director of the Organization while addressing the ceremony.

" It is the 29th anniversary of that black day, commemorated on Monday, to let the young people of AJK including the women folk and the young generation know about the devastation that our brothers and sisters have faced across the line of control in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir", Maria said in her detailed address to the students.

The ceremony was also addressed by Director Students Affairs MST Prof. Dr. Asghar Chaudhry, Assistant Professor Mrs, Ghazala Naheed, the MUST Varsity student Ms. Parsa Kashmirin, the YFK's other leader Mrs. Munazza Kazmi and others.

The YFK Executive Director Maria Iqbal Tarana continued that the Calendar was full of these such devastations all the 365 days of every year.

"Our valiant Kashmiri brethren and sisters are giving every sacrifice including the supreme sacrifices of their lives and facing adversities since decades with only focus to get the freedom from Indian manacles and the right of plebiscite for our own homeland", she underlined.

Maria Iqbal Tarana emphasized for raising strong collective voices for voiceless Kashmiri brothers and sisters across the LOC by standing up shoulder to shoulder our valiant sons and daughters of the soil to share our due role in struggle for Kashmir cause.

A MUST varsity student Ms. Parsa, originally hailing from Indian occupied Kashmir valley, while speaking on this occasion, narrated her story to the participants regarding the adversities that she and her family had been through back in 2015, when the valiant son of the soil Burhan Wani was martyred, as how they have survived through those difficulties and suffered in that time of the Indian tyranny.

"Now it's in us, we youngsters, to use every sort of media available especially the social media , to advocate and raise the urgent need of the resolution of the Kashmir Issue in line with the aspirations of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir for the sake of regional and global peace", she emphasized.

The speakers called upon the international Human Rights Institutions (HRIs) to raise voice against the brutalities of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

They vehemently condemned and rejected August 05, last year unilateral Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the Indian held Jammu Kashmir through revocation of article 370 and 35-A of her (India) constitution, denying all international norms and commitments on the global issue of Jammu and Kashmir, which is still pending on the UN agenda as the unresolved international disputed.

They also strongly condemned the continual killings and persecution of innocent people of Jammu Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces in various parts of the indefinite-curfew riddled occupied Kashmir valley, shaped as the world's largest prison since August 05 nefarious move of hardliner Modi's junta.