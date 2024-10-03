AJK commemorates the 19th anniversary of the deadly October 8, 2005 earthquake

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special arrangements are being given final touches to commemorate the 19th anniversary of history’s killer earthquake of October 8, 2005, across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special arrangements are being given final touches to commemorate the 19th anniversary of history’s killer earthquake of October 8, 2005, across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday.

Glowing tributes to be paid to the martyrs and other victims of history’s first-ever most-worst deadly catastrophe in the region.

A grand ceremony is to be hosted by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Educational Complex Mirpur AJK on October 8 evening.

KORT, which houses hundreds of children who had fallen orphan and shelterless in the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in Azad Jammu Kashmir, will be the hallmark of the 17th anniversary of history’s worst catastrophe to be commemorated in this district simultaneously with the rest of AJK on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

This year too, Mirpur city of AJK will observe the anniversary when it met the same fate in the form of a Sept. 24, 2019 devastating earthquake of moderate magnitude measuring 5.8 at Richter scale that left at least 45 people dead and over 1000 injured, besides huge damage to the buildings across Mirpur city and adjoining areas of Jatlaan, leaving hundreds of thousands of people sheltering less badly, affecting their daily lives.

A major ceremony to mark the day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad, with the sign of deep-rooted love and affection by the government and the people of Pakistan, as well as the national and international NGO’s and brotherly foreign countries that contributed their exceptional share for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the quake-hit zone of AJK, the State Disaster Management Authorities sources told APP on Thursday.

Besides, special ceremonies in various parts of AJK to pay glorious tributes to the victims of the killer catastrophe and to raise awareness among the people about the adoption of precautionary measures to avert the losses in case of any natural catastrophe will be the hallmark of the 19th anniversary of the deadly earthquake that turned a major part of AJK into rubble this day 19 years ago," the sources added.

The ceremonies will be attended by people representing all walks of life, including social and political workers, lawyers, journalists, and members of the business fraternity, to pay rich tributes to the victims of history’s worst catastrophe this day 19 years ago in 2005.

