AJK Commemorates The 19th Anniversary Of The Deadly October 8, 2005 Earthquake
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM
In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special arrangements are being given final touches to commemorate the 19th anniversary of history’s killer earthquake of October 8, 2005, across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special arrangements are being given final touches to commemorate the 19th anniversary of history’s killer earthquake of October 8, 2005, across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday.
Glowing tributes to be paid to the martyrs and other victims of history’s first-ever most-worst deadly catastrophe in the region.
A grand ceremony is to be hosted by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Educational Complex Mirpur AJK on October 8 evening.
KORT, which houses hundreds of children who had fallen orphan and shelterless in the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in Azad Jammu Kashmir, will be the hallmark of the 17th anniversary of history’s worst catastrophe to be commemorated in this district simultaneously with the rest of AJK on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
This year too, Mirpur city of AJK will observe the anniversary when it met the same fate in the form of a Sept. 24, 2019 devastating earthquake of moderate magnitude measuring 5.8 at Richter scale that left at least 45 people dead and over 1000 injured, besides huge damage to the buildings across Mirpur city and adjoining areas of Jatlaan, leaving hundreds of thousands of people sheltering less badly, affecting their daily lives.
A major ceremony to mark the day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad, with the sign of deep-rooted love and affection by the government and the people of Pakistan, as well as the national and international NGO’s and brotherly foreign countries that contributed their exceptional share for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the quake-hit zone of AJK, the State Disaster Management Authorities sources told APP on Thursday.
Besides, special ceremonies in various parts of AJK to pay glorious tributes to the victims of the killer catastrophe and to raise awareness among the people about the adoption of precautionary measures to avert the losses in case of any natural catastrophe will be the hallmark of the 19th anniversary of the deadly earthquake that turned a major part of AJK into rubble this day 19 years ago," the sources added.
The ceremonies will be attended by people representing all walks of life, including social and political workers, lawyers, journalists, and members of the business fraternity, to pay rich tributes to the victims of history’s worst catastrophe this day 19 years ago in 2005.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held
SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui
May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs
LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM
Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan
National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence
Governor KP for improving education system on priority
LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL
KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of road ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President still remembers bleak memory of earthquake3 hours ago
-
Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in IIOJ&K21 days ago
-
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM24 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather forecast for city24 days ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign starts in Mirpur24 days ago
-
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas26 days ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with spiritual zeal26 days ago
-
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM1 month ago
-
AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan1 month ago
-
Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirpur AJK1 month ago
-
AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudhry Aziz1 month ago
-
AJK Govt channels funds to grassroots to improve public services1 month ago