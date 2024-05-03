AJK commemorates World Press Freedom Day with renewed pledge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the World Press Freedom Day 2024 was also commemorated across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with the renewal of resolve to continue supporting the struggles for the safety and security of the basic human right of expression and the freedom of the press across the world.

The day was particularly marked with a unanimous demand to the world human rights bodies for the grant of complete freedom to the press the world over, especially in areas like the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where freedom of expression was being gagged by over a million of the occupational Indian forces at the gunpoint, primarily to suppress the Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In AJK, various organizations of media workers and press clubs, including the Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists and the Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association, reportedly hosted a special meeting primarily to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Expressing grave concern over the increased incidents of victimization of journalists in IIOJK by the Indian occupational forces, these meetings vehemently condemned increased restrictions imposed to suppress the voice of media in IIOJK.

The special ceremonies, held in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the day, primarily provided an opportunity for the press to recount their outcomes over the previous years.

In Mirpur, a special ceremony to mark the day was held on Wednesday jointly under the auspices of the Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists and the Convenor Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association, with JKUJ’s Central President Hafiz Maqsood Mirza in the chair.

Speaking on this occasion, the JKUJ leaders including the chair – Hafiz Maqsood, Convenor Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association (JKFMA) Altaf Hamid Rao, Central Vice President JKUJ Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Senior Broadcaster and Head news Wing of AK Radio Mirpur Ali Akhtar Salim, Senior Journalists Javeid Rehmani and Khurram Shehzad, Convener Jammu Kashmir Digital Media Journalists Forum Rao Atique Ul Amin Khan, renowned trade union leader of the real estate business fraternity of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Secretary General AJK Real Estate Organisation Khawaja Shehzad Loan, Convenor Kashmir Consumers Forum and others vehemently condemned the registration of cases against several of noted Kashmiri journalists in IIOJKir by the occupational Indian authorities under serious charges.

Speakers recalled that three of the IIOJK journalists, who have worked with reputed organizations in India and abroad, were booked time and again in the recent past for uploading some Kashmir-related photographs and covering the viewpoint of the Kashmiri martyrs’ families.

The meeting called upon the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights to immediately intervene to prevent the victimization of Kashmiri journalists by the occupational Indian oppressive forces aimed at gaging freedom of expression in the Indian-occupied part of the disputed Himalayan state.

Speakers pointed out that no foreign journalist from print or electronic media was allowed by the Indian occupation forces to visit and cover the tragic incidents of the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupying troops in the bleeding valley of Jammu and Kashmir, where people have stood up particularly since over the last 33 years since 1989 for fighting against the unlawful and forced and unlawful Indian occupation of their motherland.

Speakers emphasized the need for collective efforts by the international community to ensure complete freedom of the press across the world, particularly in those areas, including the bleeding vale of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where the voice of freedom is being suppressed today by the oppressive forces in one way or another.