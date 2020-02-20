AJK congregations marking 47th anniversary of London Kashmiri martyrs

The 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed, was observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday with the renewal of pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian subjugation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) : The 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed, was observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday with the renewal of pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian subjugation.

Special ceremonies to observe the martyrdom day of the martyrs of London were held at the mausoleum of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak village and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur city Thursday morning.

Strongly denouncing and rejecting August 05, 2019 Indian sinister act of scrapping of special status of the disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir through revocation of article 370 and 35-A of India constitution and converting bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir for the last 200 days till Thursday, speakers while addressing the gathering at the mazar of Hanif Shaheed at central eid gah graveyard, urged upon the international community and human rights, peace and freedom loving nations to immediately intervene to get the innocent Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir people freed from the ongoing reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed against over 8 million people of the disputed occupied valley of Kashmir in particular and the population of entire held state in general.

Students of Govt. Pilot High school No. 1 Mirpur presented salute to the two young Kashmiri martyrs at the mausoleum of Basharat Shaheed at Eid gah graveyard in Mirpur city.

The grand ceremony was echoed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, valiant armed forces of Pakistan Zindabad, Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, Down with India and Down with Indian imperialism, and Pakistan say Rishta Kiyaa La e Laa Ha Illalah.

Senior AJK govt. officials besides notables representing diverse segments of the civil society from different parts of Mirpur and AJK including Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry, ADC (G) Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Chairman Basharat / Haneef Shaheed Memorial Committee and renowned Kashmiri historian K.D. Chaudhry, former Special Assistant to AJK Government Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Mirpur District Bar Association President Mrza Qamar Zaman Advocate, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Council for Human Rights (AJK Chapter) Malik Muhammad Aslam, Mirpur Divisional Chief PID Javed Mallick, senior Kashmiri journalist and Secretary General National Events Organizing Committee Altaf Hamid Rao, President Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists Hafiz Maqsood, Vice President Raja Sohrab Khan, Imran Nawaz, President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Raja Khalid Mahmood and other city elite representing all walks of life placed the floral wreaths at the mausoleum of the Kashmiri martyr Haneef Shaheed at Markazi Eid garh graveyard here Thursday morning.

Dignitaries from various parts of the district also attended the ceremony. They also offered fateha for the departed soul. Another similar ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Basharat Shaheed at Palak near here besides placing the floral wrath at that Mazar.

Speakers on both of the occasions paid glowing tributes to the two Kashmir-born British nationals hailing from Mirpur Azad Kashmir Bashrat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion Ghazi Dalawar- who made hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90 thousand Pakistanis who were made prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.

The well uniformed students of Govt. Pilot Secondary School Mirpur presented salute and march past to the young Kashmiri martyr who laid down his life for maintaining the dignity and honor of Pakistan and the national Kashmir cause.

Speakers including the chief guest of the ceremony - Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, city, ex Special Assistant to AJK govt. Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, renowned Kashmiri historian and President Martyrs of London Memorial society Karam Dad Chaudhry and others said "the best way to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs of London is this that we should follow their foot steps in letter and spirit to join the struggle for getting the occupied Jammu Kashmir liberated from the Indian yoke and to materialize the dream of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan which is the sole destination of Jammu Kashmir people living at either side of the line of control and rest of the world.

He said that a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan is the guarantee of freedom of Kashmir. Speakers called for lending all possible potentials for strengthening Pakistan to reach the ultimate destination of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke. He recalled that the Kashmiris given sacrifices for the sake of the two-nation theory during Pakistan and later continuing sacrifices of their lives so far for the cause of freedom of the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that it was the result of the continual supreme sacrifices of the valuable lives of Kashmiri martyrs, India recognized the disputed status of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakers emphasized the need for early peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir and other long standing issues for ensuring early grant of the right to self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakers called for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through the composite Indo-Pak dialogue according to the aspirations of the Jammu & Kashmir people. Speakers urged the world community to exert due pressure on India to move for resolving the 73 years old issue of Kashmir to get the south Asian region rid of the prevailing unrest.

Speakers also called upon the international community including the major powers as well United Nations to perform their due global obligations by exerting pressure on India to brush aside her traditional delaying tactics and stubborn approach to ensure the early peaceful settlement of the core issue of Kashmir through meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and Jammu Kashmir people for grant of right of self determination to Kashmiris under the spirit of UN resolutions for the sake of emergence of permanent and ever-lasting peace in South Asia.