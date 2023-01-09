UrduPoint.com

AJK Contemplates To Allocate Specific Seats For IIOJK State In AJK Legislative Assembly.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 09:21 PM

AJK contemplates to allocate specific seats for IIOJK State in AJK Legislative Assembly.

AJK Government is seriously contemplating allocating specific seats for Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) : AJK Government is seriously contemplating allocating specific seats for Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

This was revealed during a level meeting between the AJK State President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas Khan held at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Sunday.

The two leaders discussed, in length, the proposed allocation of specific seats for Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Besides discussing the administrative and political affairs, the duo agreed to intensify efforts to raise the issue of Kashmir vigorously at the international level and expose brutalities being committed against Kashmiris by the Indian troops in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir State.

The two leaders also discussed, in detail, several other issues of mutual interest during the extra ordinary meeting.

