AJK CS Directs To Share Details Of Quake-relief Activities On Website

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:58 PM

AJK CS directs to share details of quake-relief activities on website

Chief Secretary, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mathar Niaz Rana has directed the senior member Board of Revenue Faiz Ali Abbassi to share details of relief and rehabilitation activities being carried out in earthquake hit areas of Mirpur district in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Secretary, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mathar Niaz Rana has directed the senior member board of Revenue Faiz Ali Abbassi to share details of relief and rehabilitation activities being carried out in earthquake hit areas of Mirpur district in AJK.

Directing, he also said that to ensure the transparency of aid distribution which is being carried out by government, semi government institutions, welfare organizations and different NGOs in quake hit areas its details should be uploaded at website.

The Chief Secretary was informed that DG Information Technology (IT) has resumed the work in this regard and very soon all the relief and rehabilitation activity details would be displayed on the website.

