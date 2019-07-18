AJK CS reviews performance public grievances citizen portal

A high level AJK government meeting Thursday reviewed steps taken for redressal of public grievances on Pakistan Citizen Portal, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A high level AJK government meeting Thursday reviewed steps taken for redressal of public grievances on Pakistan Citizen Portal, it was officially said.

The Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mathar Niaz Rana, chaired the meeting held at state's metropolis, a press release issued here on Thursday said.

The chief secretary expressed dismay over the absence of senior officers and directed to ensure their presence in their respective offices.

Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr Syed Asif Hussain and heads of different departments attended the meeting.

Secretary Services & General Administration Dr Liaqat Hussain Chaudhary briefed the participants about the public complaints on Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Addressing the meeting chief secretary said that ratio of public complaints on the portal is less in comparison to other provinces.

However, secretaries should address complaints as early as possible and focal persons comprising senior officers nominated by all departments to review public complaints on time.

"The Secretaries to the government for various departments should also hold Open Kachehries", CS directed.

The chief secretary expressed satisfaction over the rescue and relief activities taken by the administration for Neelum flashflood victims.

He directed State Disaster Management Authority to make public aware and alert of the impending negative repercussions and remedy of the current monsoon season besides the possible threats.

"Communication Department must erect road side warning sign boards on sliding areas", Rana added.