- AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local authorities for holding public meetings
AJK DC Emphasizes Prior Permission From Local Authorities For Holding Public Meetings
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Nov, 2024) District Magistrate Mirpur on Monday issued a warning to organizers of public meetings or gatherings in Azad Jammu Kashmir, emphasizing the need for prior permission from local authorities before holding any event at a public venue.
According to Mirpur AJK District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, there are no restrictions on freedom of expression or speech. However, maintaining public peace, law, and order is the district administration's responsibility.
To ensure this, organizations must obtain permission before hosting meetings at public places under The AJK Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance Presidential Ordinance 2024.
This warning comes after Mirpur AJK city police booked 15 individuals, including eight AJK PTI leaders and workers, for violating prohibitory orders by attempting to hold a meeting without permission.
Police have so far rounded up 11 people including 04 local PTI leaders, who reportedly had courted arrests in the City police station on Sunday, after they were booked for defying the prohibitory orders allegedly deliberately violating the Presidential Order - 2024.
