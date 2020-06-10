AJK decides to reinforce week long complete lock down

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced to reinforce a week-long complete lock-down in capital Muzaffarabad from Friday June 12 aimed to curtail the rapid spread of COVID 18 in the city where the number of virus affected people is surging very fast during the relaxation in the restriction after May 20 when COVID patients were very few compared to the present figure which almost crossed the 200 numbers

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced to reinforce a week-long complete lock-down in capital Muzaffarabad from Friday June 12 aimed to curtail the rapid spread of COVID 18 in the city where the number of virus affected people is surging very fast during the relaxation in the restriction after May 20 when COVID patients were very few compared to the present figure which almost crossed the 200 numbers.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad here Wednesday, lock down will be enforced on Friday, 6 am in the morning till June 18 midnight during which transport and all the businesses except medical, grocery, fruit and vegetable, poultry, meat shops and bakery.

The movement of the people will be restricted within homes, the notification explains saying only medical stores, milk shops, fruit vegetable and bakeries will remain open throughout the week from 8 am to 4 pm while grocery shops, meat shops, poultry shops and LPG shops will remain open on Saturday and Thursday (two days only) during 8 am to 4 p.

The notification further said the city will be completely sealed off during the week-long complete lock-down restricting in and out movement suspending the intercity and intra city transport completely during the week.

All other businesses and markets will remain completely shut during the week, the notification clarifies asking the people to avoid unnecessary movement and confine themselves within homes allowing the administration to segregate the COVID - 19 infected people.