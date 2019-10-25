AJK decides to wave off utility bills in calamity-hit Mirpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Friday decided in principle to include the reconstruction projects of the earthquake hit Mirpur in the Annual Development Program (ADP).

Minister for State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri and Minister Power Development Organization (PDO) Ch. Rukhsar Ahmed briefed the media after cabinet meeting in the State's capital town .

The cabinet earlier met with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair.

The cabinet decided that utility bills in the affected areas would be waved off while time identification will be decided in the scheduled 29th October meeting to be held in Mirpur.

The ministers told that AJK government will own reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the quake hit areas of the state including the recent quake-hit Mirpur.

The Prime Minister has, at the same time, summoned meeting of all relevant departments and ministries on 29th of this month at Mirpur to review rehabilitation and reconstruction work. Heads of the departments have been directed to participate in the meeting with full homework.

Prime Minster Raja Farooq Haider directed the concerned officials to distribute the compensatory relief cheques among the injured in Mirpur earthquake in two weeks time.

The cabinet has also decided that health Cards would be issued by the DHO of the relevant district.

The cabinet also directed to implement LOC Package.

The cabinet expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied valley and decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan for the meeting of AJK cabinet members.