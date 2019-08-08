AJK DWP reviews Rs. 2.77 billion worth 15 development projects:

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party Thursday reviewed 15 development projects worth over Rs. 2.77 billion in various parts of the liberated territory, official sources said.

The DWP met with Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain in the chair at the State's metropolis on Thursday.

According to the details, the meeting reviewed the projects including purchase of machinery for clearing land slides and repair of roads, construction of a mini stadium / parade-ground in the capital city and improving/blacktopping of roads at government residential area in Jalalabad, plantation in Muzaffarabad, Poonch and Mirpur Division.

Moreover, separate projects including one under Foreign Aid Sector to Protect Roads in District Poonch related to landslides and another project for Early Warning System of Natural Calamities and Affects of Climate Change in the state also came under discussion in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain directed all concerned departments to accomplish the project in the stipulated time to benefit public at the earliest. He said the government is paying full attention to infrastructure, development, tourism, Hydel, Information Technology, Health and education sectors. "Development activities are speedily underway across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the people are receiving better facilities from the accomplished projects", ACS (Development) added.