UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK DWP Reviews Rs. 2.77 Billion Worth 15 Development Projects:

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:23 PM

AJK DWP reviews Rs. 2.77 billion worth 15 development projects:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party Thursday reviewed 15 development projects worth over Rs. 2.77 billion in various parts of the liberated territory, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party Thursday reviewed 15 development projects worth over Rs. 2.77 billion in various parts of the liberated territory, official sources said.

The DWP met with Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain in the chair at the State's metropolis on Thursday.

According to the details, the meeting reviewed the projects including purchase of machinery for clearing land slides and repair of roads, construction of a mini stadium / parade-ground in the capital city and improving/blacktopping of roads at government residential area in Jalalabad, plantation in Muzaffarabad, Poonch and Mirpur Division.

Moreover, separate projects including one under Foreign Aid Sector to Protect Roads in District Poonch related to landslides and another project for Early Warning System of Natural Calamities and Affects of Climate Change in the state also came under discussion in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain directed all concerned departments to accomplish the project in the stipulated time to benefit public at the earliest. He said the government is paying full attention to infrastructure, development, tourism, Hydel, Information Technology, Health and education sectors. "Development activities are speedily underway across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the people are receiving better facilities from the accomplished projects", ACS (Development) added.

Related Topics

Technology Education Jalalabad Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Mini Billion

Recent Stories

Ducati face moment of truth against unstoppable Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board holds open Katchery

2 minutes ago

UN Worried New Wave of Violence May Affect Civilia ..

3 minutes ago

61 Saudi officials performed duties at Road to Mak ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese national looted his own countryman

10 minutes ago

Government introduces comprehensive reforms to res ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.