AJK Elects Barrister Sultan As President Of The State

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:18 PM

Seasoned AJK politician Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry on Tuesday elected as 28th President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State in the election held to the office for next five years constitutional term

The special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly was held in the State metropolis on Tuesday to elect the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir State.

Barrister Sultan Mehammod Chaudhary, the nominee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK Chapter, was elected as the President bragging 34 votes against his solitary opponent Mian Abdul Waheed, joint candidate of the opposition parties in the house who secured 16 votes.

The Secretary of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission performed as a returning officer for the election of the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Later,the Speaker Choudhary Anwarul Haq adjourned the house sinedie.

While talking to the media Barrister Sultan Mehamood Choudhary expressed his concern over resolving the Kashmir issue. He said PTI was united under the leadership of Imran Khan and joint efforts would be made for the development and well being of the people of the state. He thanked the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan for nominating him for the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He also thanked the members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly of PTI Parliamentary Party of the PTI and President of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party Sardar Hussan Ibrahim for supporting him in the Presidential Election.

