AJK Environment Minister Seeks Collective Role Of Society To Successfully Meet Future Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 11:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Environment Amir Abdul Gaffar Lone emphasized here on Tuesday the need for ensuring individual and collective vibrant roles to successfully meet the challenges posed by climate change and to ensure a pollution-free environment through the relevant forums in the region.
In his message on the eve of World Environmental Day, which falls on Wednesday, June 5, the minister for environment said, "As we are facing unprecedented environmental challenges, we must make efforts to safeguard our ecosystems and rich biodiversity, which we need to protect and preserve for future generations."
He continued that climate change, deforestation, pollution, and loss of biodiversity are global as well as local challenges that demand immediate attention and action. Each one of us has a role to play. Here are some key steps we must take, he added.
The minister said that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government was committed to implementing policies that support environmental conservation and sustainable development.
"The government is working on expanding protected areas, investing in renewable energy, and enhancing waste management systems," he expressed.
However, the governmental efforts alone were not enough. "The collective action of every citizen is crucial to achieving a sustainable future," he urged.
"Let us join hands and work together to ensure that Azad State of Jammu and Kashmir remains a land of natural beauty and ecological balance," he stated, adding that "today our actions will determine the future of the next generation, and may Allah bless this land and its inhabitants with all the successes."
In order to conserve water and energy, Lone is urged to be mindful of the consumption of water and energy. Small changes, such as fixing leaks, using energy-efficient appliances, and conserving water, contribute to a healthier environment.
He also urged us to protect wildlife and natural habitats. Support conservation efforts and respect protected areas. Avoid activities that harm wildlife and disrupt natural habitats.
The minister appealed to the people to plant trees and restore ecosystems: engage in tree planting initiatives and support efforts to restore degraded ecosystems. Trees not only provide oxygen but also combat climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide.
