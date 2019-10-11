AJK expresses solidarity with suffering brethren of occupied Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : In response to the call of Prime Minister Pakistan , people belonging to different walks of life here expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris who are facing unrelenting military lock-down and communications blackout for the past 68th days.

Besides, people from all walks of life, employees of various private and public sector organizations, students of medical college made human chain in front of the AJK Prime Minister Secretariat in the state's capital town on Friday.

The participants of the human chain raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti Indian slogans.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell arranged the events.

Minister for Industries and Women Development Mrs. Noreen Arif led the demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, she said for the first time some political parties in India raised voice against Modi and denounced grave human rights violations in the occupied valley.

The minister said Indian troops had converted the entire valley into a big jail of the world.

The participants of the demonstration demanded of the international community to come-forward and influence India to stop its oppressive tactics in the occupied valley.

At the end, collective prayer for the martyrs and success of liberation movement offered.