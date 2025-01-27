AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the State: Barrister Sultan

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Monday that a historic health package has been approved by the AJK government for better provision of health facilities to citizens close to their doorsteps in the State

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Monday that a historic health package has been approved by the AJK government for better provision of health facilities to citizens close to their doorsteps in the State.

He added that the package would bring revolutionary changes in the health sector.

He made these assertions while addressing an inauguration ceremony of his party's secretariat at Chatterpari in the outskirts of this lake city.

He said that the government would soon announce a historic education package.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry revealed that three major projects, including the construction of an international airport at Mirpur, the Triple-M Mirpur-Muzaffarabad, the Mansehra motorway, and the establishment of the CPEC

Economic Zone at Mirpur AJK stands as his top priority for the socio-economic uplift of his parent constituency of Mirpur.

Reiterating his commitment to getting these mega projects executed, he said, "Work on these projects will start soon, and all our resources will be utilized to ensure timely completion of the projects.

". Urging his voters and supporters to get ready for the upcoming elections, he said, "There is no need to rely on others; I will issue tickets for all the 13 Constituencies of the Mirpur division with my own hands in the upcoming elections," he disclosed.

Barrister Chaudhry also expressed the optimism that his ticket holders from the Mirpur division would win the election by a thumping majority. "I have formally launched a public outreach campaign by inaugurating my secretariat today," he said, adding that the scope of this outreach campaign would soon expand to every nook and cranny of the state.

He said that PC-1 of the Mangla Dam Housing Authority regarding accommodation of additional families has been approved in the 20th board of Governors meeting while construction of the parking plaza project was in the final stages.

