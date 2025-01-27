- Home
- Kashmir
- AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the State: Barrister Sul ..
AJK Furnished With Grand Health Package For Latest Health Facilities Across The State: Barrister Sultan
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Monday that a historic health package has been approved by the AJK government for better provision of health facilities to citizens close to their doorsteps in the State
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Monday that a historic health package has been approved by the AJK government for better provision of health facilities to citizens close to their doorsteps in the State.
He added that the package would bring revolutionary changes in the health sector.
He made these assertions while addressing an inauguration ceremony of his party's secretariat at Chatterpari in the outskirts of this lake city.
He said that the government would soon announce a historic education package.
Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry revealed that three major projects, including the construction of an international airport at Mirpur, the Triple-M Mirpur-Muzaffarabad, the Mansehra motorway, and the establishment of the CPEC
Economic Zone at Mirpur AJK stands as his top priority for the socio-economic uplift of his parent constituency of Mirpur.
Reiterating his commitment to getting these mega projects executed, he said, "Work on these projects will start soon, and all our resources will be utilized to ensure timely completion of the projects.
". Urging his voters and supporters to get ready for the upcoming elections, he said, "There is no need to rely on others; I will issue tickets for all the 13 Constituencies of the Mirpur division with my own hands in the upcoming elections," he disclosed.
Barrister Chaudhry also expressed the optimism that his ticket holders from the Mirpur division would win the election by a thumping majority. "I have formally launched a public outreach campaign by inaugurating my secretariat today," he said, adding that the scope of this outreach campaign would soon expand to every nook and cranny of the state.
He said that PC-1 of the Mangla Dam Housing Authority regarding accommodation of additional families has been approved in the 20th board of Governors meeting while construction of the parking plaza project was in the final stages.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk
Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler
Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar
DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns
Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the ..
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the State: Barrister Sul ..2 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firing incident on Latif ..3 hours ago
-
AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention4 days ago
-
AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged communities4 days ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'4 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division development schemes get boost4 days ago
-
AJK PM expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for generous financial support5 days ago
-
NADRA Clarifies entry of "Resident of AJK State" on CNIC5 days ago
-
AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause5 days ago
-
AJK President for vibrant use of digital media to promote Kashmir cause, uplift of society7 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir13 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses sorrow over sad demises of Chaudar ..14 days ago