AJK Gears Up For 5-Day Polio Eradication Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is set to launch a five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign from August 19, targeting 742,500 children under 5 years of age across10 districts, sources of the AJK State Health Department told APP here Saturday

The drive, conducted by the AJK State Health Department in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to immunize children in all 35 tehsils and 245 Union Councils.

Over 5,000 workers will be involved in door-to-door vaccinations, with 448 fixed centers and 169 transit points established for the campaign. A central control room will be set up in Muzaffarabad to monitor the drive. Notably, AJK has reported no polio cases in the last 24 years.

