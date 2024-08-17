AJK Gears Up For 5-Day Polio Eradication Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is set to launch a five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign from August 19, targeting 742,500 children under 5 years of age across10 districts, sources of the AJK State Health Department told APP here Saturday
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is set to launch a five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign from August 19, targeting 742,500 children under 5 years of age across10 districts, sources of the AJK State Health Department told APP here Saturday.
The drive, conducted by the AJK State Health Department in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to immunize children in all 35 tehsils and 245 Union Councils.
Over 5,000 workers will be involved in door-to-door vaccinations, with 448 fixed centers and 169 transit points established for the campaign. A central control room will be set up in Muzaffarabad to monitor the drive. Notably, AJK has reported no polio cases in the last 24 years.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
Russia opens criminal probe into Italian journalists who entered Kursk
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK leaders slam New Delhi's brutal rule on Black Day2 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas launches tree planting campaign4 days ago
-
AJK PM terms lady lawyers' role imperative for establishing rule of law, constitutional supremacy6 days ago
-
AJK Govt committed to effective implementation of restored merit system: AJK PM9 days ago
-
AJK PM congratulates Arshad Nadeem on historic olympic victory10 days ago
-
AJK Govt unveils ambitious Socio-Economic, Tourism uplift plan10 days ago
-
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate Pakistan's 77th Independence Day with fervor11 days ago
-
Economic Conditions in IIOJK reach at the verge of destruction: Exiled Kashmiri leader13 days ago
-
AJK starts preparations to celebrate Pakistan Day on Aug 1413 days ago
-
Kashmiris to mark 'Darkest Day' on August 516 days ago
-
AJK President pays tributes to Sardar Ibrahim Khan for his role in liberation struggle19 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tributes to late Sardar Ibrah ..20 days ago