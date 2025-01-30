Open Menu

AJK Gears Up To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day With Zeal, Fervor

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

AJK gears up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal, fervor

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has begun preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has begun preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to report on Thursday, the day aims to renew the pledge to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, denied by India for over 77 years.

AJK authorities are designing adequate arrangements to commemorate the day with traditional zeal and fervor. A joint colorful program will be held at Mangla Bridge, featuring a human chain by people from Pakistan and AJK.

The event will include special prayers, mass rallies, symposia, and walk-for-peace events.

The day-long events will also feature a unique ceremony at six bridges linking Pakistan and AJK, where a human chain will convey solidarity between Pakistanis and Kashmiris. This year's celebrations come as Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the Kashmir cause and highlights the ongoing struggle of Kashmiris for their fundamental rights.

APP/ahr/378

