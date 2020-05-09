UrduPoint.com
AJK Gets 9 More COVID- 19 Patients, First Goes On Ventilator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:40 PM

Nine more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) taking the total tally to 87 out of which 60 have been recovered while first one patient aged 85 went on ventilator on Saturday after his conditions were worsening, said Spokesman of the government

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Nine more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) taking the total tally to 87 out of which 60 have been recovered while first one patient aged 85 went on ventilator on Saturday after his conditions were worsening, said Spokesman of the government.

Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Spokesman on COVID-19, said that 7 cases were surfaced from a refugee camp in the outskirt of the city that are the contacts of a local Journalist tested positive few days earlier while two other returned from Islamabad and Gujaranwala a couple of days earlier.

The cases traced in a slum area refugee camp belong to the same family of the infected journalist and locality has been sealed after tracing 7 cases and the populists were asked to remain in quarantine, Dr. Bashir informed.

Another elderly person returned from Gujaranwala tested positive has been placed on ventilator, the first one in the region so for required ventilator, after his conditions were going deteriorating soon after his arrival in Isolation Hospital, The spokes person added.

An employee of Bharia town Rawalpindi was tested positive in Islamabad who returned his home village Kohala and was also shifted to COVID- 19 Isolation Hospital, Dr. Bashir further said.

The spokesman said that 60 COVID-19 patients in the region had recovered and only 27 are under treatment which was enough proof of the fact that the government's efforts were successful to contain the spread of the virus.

Out of 27 active cases of COVID -19 in AJK, 13 are in Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad, 3 each in Plundari and Bagh districts, 5 in Kotli and 3 in Mirpur district while Poonch district had gone zero for the last 2 weeks.

