AJK government declares earthquake-hit Mirpur the Calamity-hit area

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has principally decided to declare the earthquake-hit Mirpur (AJK) the calamity-hit area, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : The Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has principally decided to declare the earthquake-hit Mirpur AJK ) the calamity-hit area, official sources said.

"On the recommendations of the Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tayyeb, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has agreed to declare the earthquake-hit Mirpur Sub Division as the calamity-hit area", a senior AJK government officer told APP here Saturday night.

In view of the heavy loss of material in the severe catastrophe in sub division of Mirpur, the Divisional Commissioner had moved a summary to the AJK government for declaring the quake-hit zone of this district the calamity-hit area.

According to the immediate rough estimate, at least 1.75 lakh people have been affected by the September 24 earthquake which left at least 40 persons dead and over 850 injured.