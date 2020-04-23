UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Government Extends Lock-down For Next 04 Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:30 PM

AJK government extends lock-down for next 04 weeks

Azad Jammu Kashmir government Thursday announced to extend the current lock-down across the State for further next 04 weeks to combat impending negative repercussions of the corona virus besides to avert the threat of spread of the pandemic in the area

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir government Thursday announced to extend the current lock-down across the State for further next 04 weeks to combat impending negative repercussions of the corona virus besides to avert the threat of spread of the pandemic in the area.

The AJK government took the decision to this effect at a high level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the State Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the State's metropolis on Thursday.

Besides the AJK cabinet ministers, top officials of the civil administration of the State including Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General Police Salah ud Din, Secretary Health Major General Tahir Sardar and others attended.

The meeting decided to continue suspending inter-city, inter-district and inter-provincial transport within and to and from Azad Jammu Kashmir during entire period of the lock-down.

"There would be complete lock-down twice a week on Tuesday and Friday", the meeting decided.

The meeting also decided to continue strict ban on all sorts of gatherings including marriages to encourage the social distancing and other restrictions recommended in the medical advisory to this direction .

Shops and markets will be allowed to be opened from 08 a.m. to 04 p.m. with preventive measures mentioned in the medical advisory of the government during lock down.

The meeting also decided that there will be complete ban on movement of elderly people and the children in the markets. "Violators will be taken to task on the spot", the government warned.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that extension in the lock-down period in AJK had become the need of hour in order to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

He said that shopkeepers will be responsible to ensure and implementation of the preventive measures on their own in line with the determined medical advisory to discourage the spread of the virus at the public places of bazars and shopping malls.

Referring to offering of five-time prayers, congregations of Jumma and Taraveh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, the Prime Minister said that the modes-operando / discipline to this direction would be determined and got implemented with the mutual cooperation and coordination of ulema and religious scholars.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All From Government Cabinet Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

Zayed University hosts 12th Undergraduate Research ..

21 minutes ago

Notre-Dame Rebuilding Halted Amid Pandemic to Resu ..

6 minutes ago

Aviation Crisis Set to Cost European Airlines $89B ..

6 minutes ago

Toxic wine kills two persons in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Hockey Federation to start online tutoria ..

16 minutes ago

Western Countries' Attempts to Put Blame Over Pand ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.