AJK Government Forms Social Protection Committee

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:56 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir government Tuesday constituted a high-power Social Protection Committee to compile the data for financial assistance of low income and lock-down affected poor, down-trodden families affected during the pandemic crisis period in the State, it was officially said.

Senior Member board of Revenue Fayyaz Ali Abbasi-led committee would devise an integrated strategy to financially support the daily wagers and underprivileged people in the state, AJK government spokesperson Raja Azhar Iqbal told APP Tuesday.

The committee has been constituted under "Epidemic Diseases Act, 1958", Azhar said and added "secretaries to the AJK government for Industries, Social Welfare, Finance, food, Zakkat, Additional Secretary Home, representatives of BISP and Bait-ul-Maal would be the members of the committee"

